Downtrend Call Working As Xbiotech Inc Stock Falls 35.1% (XBIT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Xbiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) on February 13th, 2020 at $17.10. In approximately 2 months, Xbiotech Inc has returned 35.15% as of today's recent price of $11.09.

Xbiotech Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.40 and a 52-week low of $6.76 and are now trading 64% above that low price at $11.09 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.57% higher and 6.65% lower over the past week, respectively.

XBiotech Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers and develops monoclonal antibodies for treating a variety of diseases, such as cancer, vascular disease, inflammatory skin disease, and diabetes.

