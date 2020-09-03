Downtrend Call Working As Worthington Inds Stock Falls 21.2% (WOR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Worthington Inds (NYSE:WOR) on January 23rd, 2020 at $38.86. In approximately 2 months, Worthington Inds has returned 21.19% as of today's recent price of $30.62.

Worthington Inds share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.69 and a 52-week low of $29.82 and are now trading 3% above that low price at $30.62 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Worthington Industries, Inc. is a global diversified metals manufacturing company. The Company operates in value-added steel processing, manufacturing of pressure cylinders, and operator cabs for heavy mobile equipment. Worthington, through a joint venture, also manufactures complete ceiling grid solutions.

