Downtrend Call Working As World Fuel Svcs Stock Falls 43.7% (INT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for World Fuel Svcs (NYSE:INT) on January 21st, 2020 at $40.75. In approximately 2 months, World Fuel Svcs has returned 43.68% as of today's recent price of $22.95.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of World Fuel Svcs have traded between a low of $20.49 and a high of $44.37 and are now at $22.95, which is 12% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.4%.

World Fuel Services Corporation markets aviation and marine fuel services. The Company provides aviation fuel and flight plans, weather reports, and other aviation related services to passenger, cargo, and charter airlines, as well as markets marine fuel and fuel management services to shipping companies and the US military.

