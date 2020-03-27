Downtrend Call Working As Woodward Inc Stock Falls 44.6% (WWD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) on January 27th, 2020 at $118.40. In approximately 2 months, Woodward Inc has returned 44.60% as of today's recent price of $65.59.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Woodward Inc have traded between a low of $46.51 and a high of $129.06 and are now at $65.59, which is 41% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control systems and components for aircraft and industrial engines and turbines. The Company's products and services are used in the aerospace, power generation, oil and gas processing, and transportation markets, which includes rail, marine, and light and heavy industrial applications.

