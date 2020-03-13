Downtrend Call Working As Winnebago Inds Stock Falls 42.5% (WGO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Winnebago Inds (NYSE:WGO) on February 27th, 2020 at $54.15. In approximately 2 weeks, Winnebago Inds has returned 42.49% as of today's recent price of $31.14.

In the past 52 weeks, Winnebago Inds share prices have been bracketed by a low of $28.16 and a high of $63.45 and are now at $31.14, 11% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.10% higher and 2.51% lower over the past week, respectively.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures motor homes that are self-contained recreation vehicles used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company offers motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, and transit buses. Winnebago Industries serves customers in North America.

