Downtrend Call Working As Weyco Group Stock Falls 27.5% (WEYS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) on January 7th, 2020 at $24.59. In approximately 2 months, Weyco Group has returned 27.52% as of today's recent price of $17.82.

Over the past year, Weyco Group has traded in a range of $15.40 to $34.44 and is now at $17.82, 16% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Weyco Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries, distribute men's footwear. The Company offers both casual and dress shoes which are sold on a worldwide basis.

