Downtrend Call Working As Westrock Co Stock Falls 36.5% (WRK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) on February 24th, 2020 at $38.42. In approximately 3 weeks, Westrock Co has returned 36.46% as of today's recent price of $24.41.

In the past 52 weeks, Westrock Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $21.50 and a high of $44.39 and are now at $23.90. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

WestRock Company provides consumer and corrugated packaging solutions. The Company offers merchandising displays, paperboard, recycling, and waste solutions. WestRock conducts business in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Westrock Co.

