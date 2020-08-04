Downtrend Call Working As West Bancorp Stock Falls 29.5% (WTBA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) on January 15th, 2020 at $24.09. In approximately 3 months, West Bancorp has returned 29.47% as of today's recent price of $16.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of West Bancorp have traded between a low of $13.74 and a high of $25.93 and are now at $16.99, which is 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 2.15% lower over the past week, respectively.

West Bancorporation, Inc. is the holding company for West Des Moines State Bank (West Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank serving small to medium sized businesses and individuals through several branches located in Des Moines and West Des Moines, Iowa.

