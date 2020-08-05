Downtrend Call Working As Wd-40 Co Stock Falls 3.0% (WDFC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wd-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC) on April 2nd, 2020 at $177.77. In approximately 1 month, Wd-40 Co has returned 2.99% as of today's recent price of $172.46.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wd-40 Co have traded between a low of $151.16 and a high of $211.68 and are now at $172.46, which is 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 0.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

WD-40 Company manufactures and markets multi-purpose lubricant products and heavy-duty hand cleaners. The Company's product acts as a lubricant, rust preventative, penetrant, cleaner, and moisture displacer. oil drip oil lubricant that allows precise application. The Company also manufactures heavy-duty hand cleaner and other household cleaning products.

