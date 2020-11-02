Downtrend Call Working As Vse Corp Stock Falls 16.0% (VSEC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vse Corp (NASDAQ:VSEC) on January 3rd, 2020 at $36.83. In approximately 1 month, Vse Corp has returned 15.95% as of today's recent price of $30.95.

In the past 52 weeks, Vse Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.06 and a high of $41.14 and are now at $30.73, 28% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

VSE Corporation provides diversified services and products to the engineering, energy, environment, health care, information technology, and defense services markets. The Company's principal customers include agencies of the United States government and other prime contractors. VSE provides services and products from locations across the United States and around the world.

