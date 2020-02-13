Downtrend Call Working As Vishay Intertech Stock Falls 0.5% (VSH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vishay Intertech (NYSE:VSH) on January 27th, 2020 at $21.26. In approximately 2 weeks, Vishay Intertech has returned 0.54% as of today's recent price of $21.15.

In the past 52 weeks, Vishay Intertech share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.36 and a high of $23.16 and are now at $21.14, 47% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures a broad line of passive and discreet active electronic components, particularly resistors, capacitors, inductors, diodes, and transistors. The Company's products are utilized in computers, telephones, televisions, automobiles, household appliance, medical equipment, satellites, and military and aerospace equipment.

