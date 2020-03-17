Downtrend Call Working As Vf Corp Stock Falls 39.8% (VFC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) on January 17th, 2020 at $94.11. In approximately 2 months, Vf Corp has returned 39.82% as of today's recent price of $56.64.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vf Corp have traded between the current low of $51.25 and a high of $100.23 and are now at $56.64. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.44% lower and 3% lower over the past week, respectively.

VF Corporation is an international apparel company. The Company owns a broad portfolio of brands in the jeanswear, outerwear, packs, footwear, sportswear, and occupational apparel categories. VF products are marketed to consumers shopping in specialty stores, upscale, traditional department stores, national chains, and mass merchants.

