Downtrend Call Working As Varian Medical S Stock Falls 28.0% (VAR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Varian Medical S (NYSE:VAR) on February 24th, 2020 at $138.30. In approximately 4 weeks, Varian Medical S has returned 28.04% as of today's recent price of $99.52.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Varian Medical S have traded between a low of $100.98 and a high of $149.85 and are now at $100.05, which is -1% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical equipment. The Company offers radiotherapy, radiosurgery, X-ray tube technology, digital image detectors, cargo screening, and non-destructive testing equipment. Varian Medical Systems serves the healthcare sector globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Varian Medical S.

Log in and add Varian Medical S (VAR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.