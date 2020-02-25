Downtrend Call Working As Vanda Pharmaceut Stock Falls 21.9% (VNDA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vanda Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:VNDA) on January 14th, 2020 at $14.89. In approximately 1 month, Vanda Pharmaceut has returned 21.89% as of today's recent price of $11.63.

Vanda Pharmaceut share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.41 and the current low of $11.35 and are currently at $11.62 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of clinical-stage, small molecule product candidates for central nervous system disorders.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Vanda Pharmaceut.

Log in and add Vanda Pharmaceut (VNDA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.