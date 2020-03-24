Downtrend Call Working As Valero Energy Stock Falls 62.4% (VLO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) on December 3rd, 2019 at $94.33. In approximately 4 months, Valero Energy has returned 62.41% as of today's recent price of $35.46.

In the past 52 weeks, Valero Energy share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.00 and a high of $101.99 and are now at $32.62, 5% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.65% lower and 4.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

Valero Energy Corporation is an independent petroleum refining and marketing company that owns and operates refineries in the United States, Canada, and Aruba. The Company produces conventional gasolines, distillates, jet fuel, asphalt, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products, as well as offers diesel fuel, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel, and oxygenates.

