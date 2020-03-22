Downtrend Call Working As Vail Resorts Stock Falls 35.7% (MTN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) on February 26th, 2020 at $225.79. In approximately 3 weeks, Vail Resorts has returned 35.74% as of today's recent price of $145.10.

Over the past year, Vail Resorts has traded in a range of $125.00 to $255.37 and is now at $157.71, 26% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

Vail Resorts, Inc. operates resorts in Colorado. The Company's resorts include Vail Mountain, a ski mountain complex, and Beaver Creek Resort, a family oriented mountain resort. Vail Resorts also operates Breckenridge Mountain, a destination resort with apres-ski activities and Keystone Resort, a year-round family vacation destination.

