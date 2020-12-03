Downtrend Call Working As Urstadt Biddle-A Stock Falls 32.0% (UBA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Urstadt Biddle-A (NYSE:UBA) on January 30th, 2020 at $23.04. In approximately 1 month, Urstadt Biddle-A has returned 31.95% as of today's recent price of $15.68.

Over the past year, Urstadt Biddle-Ahas traded in a range of $15.50 to $24.84 and are now at $15.68. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, owns, redevelops, and manages retail shopping centers and real estate properties. Urstadt Biddle Properties serves customers in the States of New York and Connecticut.

