Downtrend Call Working As Urban Edge P Stock Falls 58.4% (UE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Urban Edge P (NYSE:UE) on December 11th, 2019 at $20.11. In approximately 4 months, Urban Edge P has returned 58.37% as of today's recent price of $8.37.

In the past 52 weeks, Urban Edge P share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.98 and a high of $21.74 and are now at $8.37, 20% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, develops, owns, and operates strip shopping centers and malls located in high barrier-to-entry markets. Urban Edge Properties operates within the United States.

