Downtrend Call Working As Universal Insura Stock Falls 13.9% (UVE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Universal Insura (NYSE:UVE) on January 6th, 2020 at $27.15. In approximately 2 months, Universal Insura has returned 13.92% as of today's recent price of $23.37.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Universal Insura have traded between a low of $22.62 and a high of $40.82 and are now at $23.37, which is 3% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UIH) operates as an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing. UIH serves customers in the State of Florida.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Universal Insura.

