Downtrend Call Working As Universal Elec Stock Falls 3.0% (UEIC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Universal Elec (NASDAQ:UEIC) on December 30th, 2019 at $51.84. In approximately 1 month, Universal Elec has returned 3.01% as of today's recent price of $50.28.

Over the past year, Universal Elec has traded in a range of $26.03 to $59.93 and is now at $48.87, 88% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% higher and 0.97% lower over the past week, respectively.

Universal Electronics Inc. manufactures and markets preprogrammed universal wireless remote controls, wireless keyboards, and gaming controls principally for home video and audio entertainment equipment. The Company sells and licenses its devices and proprietary technologies worldwide to OEM's, private label manufacturers and companies involved in the cable and satellite industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Universal Elec.

Log in and add Universal Elec (UEIC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.