Downtrend Call Working As United Bankshs Stock Falls 40.7% (UBSI)

Written on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 1:46pm
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for United Bankshs (NASDAQ:UBSI) on November 18th, 2019 at $37.45. In approximately 4 months, United Bankshs has returned 40.71% as of today's recent price of $22.20.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of United Bankshs have traded between a low of $19.99 and a high of $40.70 and are now at $22.20, which is 11% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.76% lower and 3.61% lower over the past week, respectively.

United Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and Washington, D.C. The Banks attract deposits from the general public and originates a variety of loan products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of United Bankshs.

