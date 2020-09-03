Downtrend Call Working As United Bankshs Stock Falls 25.0% (UBSI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for United Bankshs (NASDAQ:UBSI) on November 18th, 2019 at $37.45. In approximately 4 months, United Bankshs has returned 24.96% as of today's recent price of $28.10.

Over the past year, United Bankshs has traded in a range of $27.29 to $40.70 and is now at $28.10, 3% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

United Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and Washington, D.C. The Banks attract deposits from the general public and originates a variety of loan products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of United Bankshs.

Log in and add United Bankshs (UBSI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.