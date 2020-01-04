Downtrend Call Working As Umb Financial Stock Falls 29.1% (UMBF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Umb Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) on February 24th, 2020 at $65.45. In approximately 1 month, Umb Financial has returned 29.13% as of today's recent price of $46.38.

Over the past year, Umb Financial has traded in a range of $39.47 to $71.97 and is now at $46.38, 18% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

UMB Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company offering complete banking, asset management, health spending solutions, and related financial services to both individual and business customers nationwide. Its banking subsidiaries operate throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Arizona.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Umb Financial.

Log in and add Umb Financial (UMBF) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.