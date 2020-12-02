Downtrend Call Working As Ugi Corp Stock Falls 13.0% (UGI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) on October 16th, 2019 at $47.97. In approximately 4 months, Ugi Corp has returned 12.98% as of today's recent price of $41.74.

Ugi Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.49 and a 52-week low of $40.52 and are now trading 3% above that low price at $41.74 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

UGI Corporation distributes and markets energy products and services. The Company is a domestic and international distributor of propane. UGI offers natural gas and electricity and sells related products and services in the Middle Atlantic region of the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ugi Corp.

