Downtrend Call Working As Trustco Bank Ny Stock Falls 33.7% (TRST)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Trustco Bank Ny (NASDAQ:TRST) on January 31st, 2020 at $7.97. In approximately 2 months, Trustco Bank Ny has returned 33.71% as of today's recent price of $5.28.

Trustco Bank Ny share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $9.10 and a 52-week low of $4.30 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $5.28 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides general banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. TrustCo Bank serves customers in the United States.

