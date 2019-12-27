Downtrend Call Working As Trecora Resource Stock Falls 16.2% (TREC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Trecora Resource (NYSE:TREC) on August 15th, 2019 at $8.74. In approximately 4 months, Trecora Resource has returned 16.25% as of today's recent price of $7.32.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Trecora Resource have traded between a low of $6.91 and a high of $10.54 and are now at $7.32, which is 6% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Trecora Resources refines specialty petrochemical products in the United States, and owns and operates pipelines for transporting these products. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties primarily in Saudi Arabia.

