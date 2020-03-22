Downtrend Call Working As Travelers Cos In Stock Falls 31.3% (TRV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV) on February 26th, 2020 at $130.36. In approximately 3 weeks, Travelers Cos In has returned 31.34% as of today's recent price of $89.51.

Travelers Cos In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $155.09 and a 52-week low of $76.99 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $90.06 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals.

