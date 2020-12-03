Downtrend Call Working As Toll Brothers Stock Falls 44.2% (TOL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) on February 25th, 2020 at $45.91. In approximately 2 weeks, Toll Brothers has returned 44.19% as of today's recent price of $25.62.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Toll Brothers have traded between the current low of $25.61 and a high of $49.31 and are now at $25.62. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Toll Brothers, Inc. builds luxury homes, serving both move-up and empty nester buyers in several regions of the United States. The Company builds customized single and attached homes, primarily on land that it develops and improves. Toll Brothers also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, security, landscape, insurance brokerage, and manufacturing operations.

