Downtrend Call Working As Titan Machinery Stock Falls 34.2% (TITN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) on November 29th, 2019 at $13.67. In approximately 4 months, Titan Machinery has returned 34.16% as of today's recent price of $9.00.

Titan Machinery share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.88 and a 52-week low of $6.96 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $9.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Titan Machinery, Inc. owns and operates full service agricultural and construction equipment stores. The Company sells, rents, and services tractors, attachments, skid steers, sprayers, applicators, trucks, trailers, moving and lift, scrap handling, and other related equipment and parts. Titan Machinery serves customers in the United States and Europe.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Titan Machinery.

Log in and add Titan Machinery (TITN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.