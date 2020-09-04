Downtrend Call Working As Tiptree Inc Stock Falls 27.9% (TIPT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) on January 22nd, 2020 at $7.31. In approximately 3 months, Tiptree Inc has returned 27.86% as of today's recent price of $5.27.

Over the past year, Tiptree Inc has traded in a range of $4.45 to $8.30 and is now at $5.28, 19% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Tiptree Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers financial services including insurance, asset management, senior living, real estate, and specialty finance.

