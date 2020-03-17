Downtrend Call Working As Tg Therapeutics Stock Falls 44.7% (TGTX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tg Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) on February 26th, 2020 at $13.96. In approximately 3 weeks, Tg Therapeutics has returned 44.68% as of today's recent price of $7.72.

Over the past year, Tg Therapeutics has traded in a range of $4.95 to $16.22 and is now at $7.72, 56% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies, specifically, relapsed, and refractory non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Tg Therapeutics.

Log in and add Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.