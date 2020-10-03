Downtrend Call Working As Textron Inc Stock Falls 31.7% (TXT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) on February 24th, 2020 at $45.92. In approximately 2 weeks, Textron Inc has returned 31.74% as of today's recent price of $31.34.

Over the past year, Textron Inc has traded in a range of $35.13 to $58.00 and is now at $35.97, 2% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Textron Inc. is a global, multi-industry company with operations in aircraft, defense, industrial products, and finance. The Company's products include airplanes, helicopters, weapons, and automotive products. Textron's finance division offers asset based lending, aviation, distribution, golf, and resort finance, as well as structured capital.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Textron Inc.

Log in and add Textron Inc (TXT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.