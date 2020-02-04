Downtrend Call Working As Terex Corp Stock Falls 42.7% (TEX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) on February 18th, 2020 at $25.08. In approximately 1 month, Terex Corp has returned 42.73% as of today's recent price of $14.36.

Terex Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.67 and a 52-week low of $12.11 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $14.36 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

Terex Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer operating in four business segments such as aerial work platforms, construction, cranes, and materials processing. Terex manufactures a broad range of equipment for use in various industries including the construction, infrastructure, quarrying, mining, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, and utility industries.

