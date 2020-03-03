Downtrend Call Working As Teradata Corp Stock Falls 31.8% (TDC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) on October 1st, 2019 at $30.61. In approximately 5 months, Teradata Corp has returned 31.82% as of today's recent price of $20.87.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Teradata Corp have traded between a low of $18.74 and a high of $49.42 and are now at $20.87, which is 11% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Teradata Corp operates as a database management company in the technology industry. The company offers analytic data solutions through integrated data warehousing, big data analytics, and business applications. Teradata Corp collaborates with leading innovators in software, technology, and integration services.

