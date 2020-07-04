Downtrend Call Working As Teradata Corp Stock Falls 29.8% (TDC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) on October 1st, 2019 at $30.61. In approximately 6 months, Teradata Corp has returned 29.76% as of today's recent price of $21.50.

In the past 52 weeks, Teradata Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.62 and a high of $46.16 and are now at $21.50, 22% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Teradata Corp operates as a database management company in the technology industry. The company offers analytic data solutions through integrated data warehousing, big data analytics, and business applications. Teradata Corp collaborates with leading innovators in software, technology, and integration services.

