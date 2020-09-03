Downtrend Call Working As Tenneco Inc Stock Falls 41.2% (TEN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) on January 9th, 2020 at $10.67. In approximately 2 months, Tenneco Inc has returned 41.24% as of today's recent price of $6.27.

Over the past year, Tenneco Inc has traded in a range of $6.24 to $35.10 and is now at $6.27, 0% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.9%.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets emission control and ride control products and systems for the automotive original equipment market and the aftermarket. The Company's products include shocks and struts, shock absorbers, mufflers, and performance exhaust products, as well as noise, vibration, and harshness control components.

