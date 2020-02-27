Downtrend Call Working As Tenet Healthcare Stock Falls 21.6% (THC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) on January 24th, 2020 at $35.47. In approximately 1 month, Tenet Healthcare has returned 21.62% as of today's recent price of $27.80.

Tenet Healthcare share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.37 and a 52-week low of $17.18 and are now trading 62% above that low price at $27.80 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% higher and 1.2% lower over the past week, respectively.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns or operates general hospitals and related health care facilities serving communities in the United States. The Company operates rehabilitation hospitals, specialty hospitals, long-term care facilities, psychiatric facilities, and medical office buildings near its general hospitals, as well as ancillary health care businesses.

