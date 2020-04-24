Downtrend Call Working As Tejon Ranch Co Stock Falls 19.6% (TRC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC) on October 2nd, 2019 at $16.52. In approximately 7 months, Tejon Ranch Co has returned 19.61% as of today's recent price of $13.28.

Over the past year, Tejon Ranch Co has traded in a range of $12.12 to $18.89 and is now at $13.28, 10% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Tejon Ranch Co. is a diversified real estate development and agri-business company owning land located in Los Angeles and Kern counties, California. The Company is in the process of developing its land holdings along transportation corridors into master-planned business and residential communities.

