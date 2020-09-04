Downtrend Call Working As Team Inc Stock Falls 64.5% (TISI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) on October 8th, 2019 at $17.04. In approximately 6 months, Team Inc has returned 64.48% as of today's recent price of $6.05.

Team Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.00 and a 52-week low of $5.24 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $6.05 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.85% lower and 4.7% lower over the past week, respectively.

Team, Inc. provides specialized industrial services, including leak repair, hot tapping, emissions control, concrete repair, energy management, and mechanical inspection services. The Company has 40 customer service locations throughout the United States and three subsidiaries in England, Trinidad, and Singapore. The company also manufactures industrial equipment.

