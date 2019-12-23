Downtrend Call Working As Taubman Centers Stock Falls 25.2% (TCO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) on October 1st, 2019 at $40.17. In approximately 3 months, Taubman Centers has returned 25.20% as of today's recent price of $30.05.

In the past 52 weeks, Taubman Centers share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.52 and a high of $54.50 and are now at $30.05, 2% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

Taubman Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which, through its operating partnership, the Taubman Realty Group LP, holds interests in and owns, develops, acquires, and operates regional shopping centers. Its activities include centers' management, leasing, and expansion.

