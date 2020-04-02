Downtrend Call Working As Target Corp Stock Falls 3.2% (TGT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) on January 15th, 2020 at $117.48. In approximately 3 weeks, Target Corp has returned 3.22% as of today's recent price of $113.70.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Target Corp have traded between a low of $69.07 and a high of $130.24 and are now at $113.70, which is 65% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% higher and 0.04% higher over the past week, respectively.

Target Corporation operates general merchandise discount stores. The Company focuses on merchandising operations which includes general merchandise and food discount stores and a fully integrated online business. Target also offers credit to qualified applicants through its branded proprietary credit cards.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Target Corp.

Log in and add Target Corp (TGT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.