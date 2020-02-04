Downtrend Call Working As T Rowe Price Grp Stock Falls 28.8% (TROW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) on February 24th, 2020 at $131.90. In approximately 1 month, T Rowe Price Grp has returned 28.83% as of today's recent price of $93.87.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of T Rowe Price Grp have traded between a low of $82.51 and a high of $139.82 and are now at $93.82, which is 14% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is a financial services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional investors. T. Rowe manages a broad range of U.S. and international stock, blended asset, bond, and money market mutual funds and other investment portfolios.

