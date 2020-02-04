Downtrend Call Working As Superior Uniform Stock Falls 36.8% (SGC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Superior Uniform (NASDAQ:SGC) on March 9th, 2020 at $10.84. In approximately 3 weeks, Superior Uniform has returned 36.78% as of today's recent price of $6.85.

Superior Uniform share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.78 and a 52-week low of $6.10 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $6.85 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% lower and 1.85% lower over the past week, respectively.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. designs apparel products. The Company manufactures and sells a wide range of uniforms, corporate identification, career apparel, and accessories. Superior Group of Companies serves hospital and healthcare fields, hotels, fast food and other restaurants, public safety, industrial, transportation, and commercial markets worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Superior Uniform.

Log in and add Superior Uniform (SGC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.