Downtrend Call Working As Stewart Info Svc Stock Falls 4.3% (STC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Stewart Info Svc (NYSE:STC) on February 10th, 2020 at $39.70. In approximately 3 weeks, Stewart Info Svc has returned 4.30% as of today's recent price of $37.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stewart Info Svc have traded between a low of $32.61 and a high of $44.49 and are now at $37.99, which is 16% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation provides title insurance and related services through locations in the United States and several international markets. The Company meets the needs of real estate and mortgage industries through the electronic delivery of services required for settlement. Stewart's services include title reports, flood determinations, and credit reports.

