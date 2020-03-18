Downtrend Call Working As Steelcase Inc-A Stock Falls 52.9% (SCS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Steelcase Inc-A (NYSE:SCS) on February 25th, 2020 at $17.74. In approximately 3 weeks, Steelcase Inc-A has returned 52.86% as of today's recent price of $8.36.

Steelcase Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.02 and the current low of $8.34 and are currently at $8.36 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

Steelcase Inc. designs and manufactures products used to create high performance work environments. The Company offers products such as office furniture, furniture systems, interior architectural products, technology equipment, seating, and related products and services. Steelcase serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Steelcase Inc-A.

