Downtrend Call Working As Steel Dynamics Stock Falls 9.0% (STLD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) on January 22nd, 2020 at $32.11. In approximately 2 weeks, Steel Dynamics has returned 8.99% as of today's recent price of $29.22.

Over the past year, Steel Dynamics has traded in a range of $25.02 to $39.35 and is now at $29.22, 17% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. is a diversified carbon-steel producer and metals recycler in the United States. The Company's operating segments include steel operations, metals recycling and ferrous resources operations, and steel fabrication operations. Steel Dynamics products include flat rolled steel sheet, engineered bar special-bar-quality, and structural beams.

