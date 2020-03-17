Downtrend Call Working As Stanley Black & Stock Falls 40.0% (SWK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) on January 29th, 2020 at $161.37. In approximately 2 months, Stanley Black & has returned 40.01% as of today's recent price of $96.81.

Over the past year, Stanley Black &has traded in a range of $92.00 to $173.67 and are now at $96.81. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access and electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more.

