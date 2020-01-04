Downtrend Call Working As Stag Industrial Stock Falls 28.3% (STAG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) on February 26th, 2020 at $31.41. In approximately 1 month, Stag Industrial has returned 28.30% as of today's recent price of $22.52.

Stag Industrial share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.48 and a 52-week low of $17.54 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $22.52 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The trust invests in and manages single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Stag Industrial.

Log in and add Stag Industrial (STAG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.