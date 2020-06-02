Downtrend Call Working As Sportsman'S Ware Stock Falls 6.7% (SPWH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sportsman'S Ware (:SPWH) on January 10th, 2020 at $6.87. In approximately 4 weeks, Sportsman'S Ware has returned 6.70% as of today's recent price of $6.41.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sportsman'S Ware have traded between a low of $3.41 and a high of $8.90 and are now at $6.41, which is 88% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% higher and 0.81% lower over the past week, respectively.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides sporting goods and equipment, bicycles, footwear, electronics, and apparels. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings distributes its products throughout the United States.

