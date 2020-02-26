Downtrend Call Working As Spok Holdings In Stock Falls 3.5% (SPOK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Spok Holdings In (NASDAQ:SPOK) on January 27th, 2020 at $11.05. In approximately 4 weeks, Spok Holdings In has returned 3.53% as of today's recent price of $10.66.

In the past 52 weeks, Spok Holdings In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.16 and a high of $17.05 and are now at $10.66, 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Spok Holdings, Inc. is a two-way wireless Internet messaging and wireless information company that operates offices and company-owned stores across the United States. The Company provides local, regional, and nationwide wireless messaging and information services to customers throughout the United States and the Caribbean.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Spok Holdings In.

Log in and add Spok Holdings In (SPOK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.